Arkansas Department of Health

COVID-19 Guidance for Getting Tested

We here at ADH want to keep you informed regarding coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Specifically, we want to inform you about considerations for testing.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath OR if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 call ahead to your health care provider or schedule a test at a Local Health Unit. Testing is available.

Over the past week, capacity for COVID-19 testing at commercial labs has increased significantly, resulting in shortened turnaround times.

Those at higher risk for serious illness include older adults and people with underlying chronic medical conditions. People who are considered high risk should contact their health care provider early, even if symptoms are mild.

Health care providers will decide if testing for COVID-19 is necessary based on your symptoms and known exposures. Providers can test through private labs.

The ADH is monitoring Arkansans with possible exposure to COVID-19. Depending on travel history, or exposure to people with confirmed COVID-19, some individuals may be placed under home quarantine. If symptoms of COVID-19 do not develop prior to the last date of quarantine, these people will be free to resume their normal activities.

Part II: Access to Health Care for COVID-19 Patients

Subpart A--Coverage of Testing and Preventive Services

(Sec. 3202) This section specifies the process for private health insurance plan issuers to reimburse providers of COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Specifically, a reimbursement rate negotiated for such test prior to the public health emergency declared on January 31, 2020, continues to apply for the duration of the emergency. If a reimbursement rate was not negotiated prior to the emergency declaration, an issuer may either negotiate such rate or pay the provider's cash price.

Additionally, test providers must publish the cash price of tests on their websites; HHS may assess a civil penalty for violations of this requirement.

ADH current billing codes and amounts for COVID-19 testing: COVID-19 Testing Procedure Code Amount 87635 $77.00 U0002 $77.00 U0004 $100.00

Mass Testing Events Calendar

Search testing events using the box in the upper-left hand corner or scroll through all entries using the arrows in the upper-right hand corner. Click on any column to order by those entries.



Testing & Screening Locations

Resources:



CDC Guidance

CDC has a a webpage with additional guidelines on COVID-19. Click here to access this guidance.

